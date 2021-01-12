KILLEN — Sebe Barnes Rosenbaum, age 87, of Killen, passed from this life on Saturday, January 9, 2021. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Stan Dean officiating.
Mr. Rosenbaum was preceded in death by his son, Robbie Don Rosenbaum, and parents, Sebe and Lois Rosenbaum.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce; children, Michael Rosenbaum (Marilyn) and Dewayne Rosenbaum (Lisa); grandchildren, Michelle Thomas (Stephen), Kelli Hurdle (Brian), and Zachary Rosenbaum (Stacy); and grandchildren, Tucker Hurdle, Dannon Thomas, and Summer and Brooke Rosenbaum.
Mr. Rosenbaum was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was an active member of Killen Church of Christ. He loved fishing and enjoyed hosting fish fries for family and friends. He also enjoyed baseball and any sports in which his children and grandchildren participated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, P.O. Box 52074, Phoenix, AZ 85072-2074. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
