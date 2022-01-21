RUSSELLVILLE — Seletta Jane Suggs was born May 5, 1966 to Priscilla Suggs Mosley and William Edward Hollingsworth in Russellville, AL. She was a member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
She attended Russellville High School, class of 1984. After high school, she attended Northwest Community College and then worked at the Franklin County Courthouse for 18 years.
Affectionately known as 2letta or TuTu, she enjoyed shopping, cooking and listening to music. She especially enjoyed spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren, Jaidyn and Elijah.
The funeral service will be held today, January 21, 2022, at 12:00 in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Rev. B.J. Bonner will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Russellville. There will be no formal visitation.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Edward Hollingsworth; brother, Santana Doss; grandparents, Lula and Houston Suggs; and a host of aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Suggs Mosley; stepfather, Leamon Mosley; children, Santana Suggs, Quintez Suggs (Russellville, AL); four sisters, Latisa Suggs (Russellville), Tanora Mosley Hill (Eric, Muscle Shoals, AL), Holly Wood and Sherry Hollingsworth (Cleveland, OH); brothers, Fredrick Mosley (Andrea, Russellville), William Doss (Cleveland, OH) and Brian Smith (Ypsilanti, MI); two grandchildren, Jaidyn Suggs (Russellville) and Elijah Littleton (Florence); aunts, Carrie Hill (Chicago, IL), Margaret Graham (Detroit, MI), Ann Kimbrough (Canton, OH), Pauline Mosley (Russellville, AL); uncle, Robert “TD” Suggs (Clara, Ypsilanti, MI); special nieces, Courtney White and Kierra Mosley; special nephews, Terrell Groce, Brandon Suggs, Rodney Suggs and Kory Suggs; and special son, Zaden Wilson.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
