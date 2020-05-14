LEIGHTON — Selma Ellen Sells, 86 of Leighton, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Sells was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed being a homemaker.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Brother Ronnie McKissack.
Mrs. Sells was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Sells; father, Jim Walter Berryhill; and mother, Winnie Ellen Boseman.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Smith (Brenda) and Tony Smith (Claudette); daughters, Barbara Crosswhite and Brenda Moore (Ray); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
