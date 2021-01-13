HOHENWALD, TENNESSEE — Senia Flippo Skelton, 85, died January 11, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 9 and Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Salem Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Charlie Hendrix Skelton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.