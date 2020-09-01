Charles Lipscomb, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Millicent Thompson Newton, 1 p.m., Bethel Cemetery

Mavis Snider, 1 p.m., Cherry Hill Cemetery, Russellville

Sharon Weeks, 3 p.m., Ireland Freewill Baptist Church, Haleyville

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags