Sebastian Brock,4 p.m., Christ Chapel, Florence

Frederick Carroll, 2 p.m., Everdale M.B. Church, Sheffield

Brian Daniel, 3 p.m., Gate Ministries, Burnsville, MS

Betty Heaslett, 1 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence

Sarah Horton, 11 a.m., Mt. Home Church

Laura Lauter, 11 a.m., David Crockett State Park, Pavilion 6, Lawrenceburg, TN.

John LeGrand, 4 p.m., Wheeler Chapel Church, Courtland

Justin Nash, 1 p.m., Launch Point Church, Tuscumbia

Charles Oliver Jr., 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Margie Wright, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

