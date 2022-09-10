Sebastian Brock,4 p.m., Christ Chapel, Florence
Frederick Carroll, 2 p.m., Everdale M.B. Church, Sheffield
Brian Daniel, 3 p.m., Gate Ministries, Burnsville, MS
Betty Heaslett, 1 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence
Sarah Horton, 11 a.m., Mt. Home Church
Laura Lauter, 11 a.m., David Crockett State Park, Pavilion 6, Lawrenceburg, TN.
John LeGrand, 4 p.m., Wheeler Chapel Church, Courtland
Justin Nash, 1 p.m., Launch Point Church, Tuscumbia
Charles Oliver Jr., 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Margie Wright, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
