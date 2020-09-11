Franklin Ayers, 1 p.m., Cowboy Church of Colbert County
Curtis Brower, 4 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
James Foster Sr., 1 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Tillman Hale, 3 p.m., Henryfield F.C.M. Church, Ashridge community
Tanner Hamilton, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Sue Johnson, 10 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Ruth Long, 5 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Iva Pierce, 11 a.m., Hackleburg United Methodist Church
Frankie Pounders, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Chapel, Florence
Edward Rice, 1 p.m., Richardson’s Chapel Cemetery
Bobby Smith, 11 a.m., Springfield Cemetery
Sabra Stone, 2 p.m., Hatton Church of Christ
Commented