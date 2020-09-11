Franklin Ayers, 1 p.m., Cowboy Church of Colbert County

Curtis Brower, 4 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

James Foster Sr., 1 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Tillman Hale, 3 p.m., Henryfield F.C.M. Church, Ashridge community

Tanner Hamilton, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Sue Johnson, 10 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

Ruth Long, 5 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Iva Pierce, 11 a.m., Hackleburg United Methodist Church

Frankie Pounders, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Chapel, Florence

Edward Rice, 1 p.m., Richardson’s Chapel Cemetery

Bobby Smith, 11 a.m., Springfield Cemetery

Sabra Stone, 2 p.m., Hatton Church of Christ

