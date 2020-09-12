Gene Brown, 11 a.m., Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery

Celeste Entrekin, 11 a.m., North Highlands Church of Christ

Jim Haynes, 2:30 p.m., Waterloo Church of Christ

Brian Jackson, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Nona Jordan, 10 a.m., Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville

Joe Lansdell, 2 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery

Clark Letson, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Katie Massey, 11 a.m., Mount Hope Baptist Church

Julia Stewart, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Thomas Strawn Sr., 12 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Buddy Whitten, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags