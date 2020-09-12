Gene Brown, 11 a.m., Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Celeste Entrekin, 11 a.m., North Highlands Church of Christ
Jim Haynes, 2:30 p.m., Waterloo Church of Christ
Brian Jackson, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Nona Jordan, 10 a.m., Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville
Joe Lansdell, 2 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery
Clark Letson, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Katie Massey, 11 a.m., Mount Hope Baptist Church
Julia Stewart, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Thomas Strawn Sr., 12 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Buddy Whitten, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Commented