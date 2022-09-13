James Carringer, Jr., 1 p.m., Highland Baptist Church

James Loden, noon, Pinkard FUneral Home, Haleyville

Floyd Staggs Jr., 3 p.m., Green River Baptist Church, Waynesboro

Ann Todd, 12 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.