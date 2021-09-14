Jimmy Crowder, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Sally Gilchrist, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Sharon Poss Haynes, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel

Ray Jones, 11 a.m., Glendale Cemetery

Timothy Jones, 2 p.m., Butler Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags