Ray Nell Carson, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Barbara Clement, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Robert Sledge, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Butch Webster, 2 p.m., Florence City Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.