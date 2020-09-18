Sandra Baskins, 2 p.m., Oak Grove Pentecostal Church
Lynn Burcham, 12 p.m., Liberty Hill Cemetery
Manuel Burks Jr., 10 a.m., Mimosa Cemetery, Lawrenceburg
Johnny Ray Fleming, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Dale Fountain, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Phillip Hardin, 2 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens
Nina Larsen, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Derrell Scroggins, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Martha Smith, 2 p.m., Roden Freewill Baptist Church
Commented