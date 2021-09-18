Bobby Boddie, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Ezzie Brewer, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Florence
Harold Chambers, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia
Jeremy Daugherty, 10 a.m., Mt. Tabor Church, Zip City
Jesse Hammond, 2 p.m., The Village School, Sheffield
Clayton Hayes, 11 a.m., Cullman Church of Christ
Daniel Holt, 2 p.m., Antioch Church Cemetery, Co. Rd. 10
Bobby Jonga, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals
Wanda Little, 10 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Stevie McCorkle, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Johnnie McCreless, 4 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Gregory Nichols, 2 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens
Jewel Phillips, 12 p.m., Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Muscle Shoals
Bobby Pillar, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia
James Rhodes, 1:30 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville
Dean Smith, 12 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence
Donnie Smith, 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Russellville
