Bobby Boddie, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Ezzie Brewer, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Florence

Harold Chambers, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Jeremy Daugherty, 10 a.m., Mt. Tabor Church, Zip City

Jesse Hammond, 2 p.m., The Village School, Sheffield

Clayton Hayes, 11 a.m., Cullman Church of Christ

Daniel Holt, 2 p.m., Antioch Church Cemetery, Co. Rd. 10

Bobby Jonga, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Wanda Little, 10 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Stevie McCorkle, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Johnnie McCreless, 4 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Gregory Nichols, 2 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens

Jewel Phillips, 12 p.m., Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Bobby Pillar, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

James Rhodes, 1:30 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Dean Smith, 12 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence

Donnie Smith, 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Russellville

