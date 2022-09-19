Milton Crochet, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Donald Cross, 6 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Hubert Garrison, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Zelma Sockwell, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Beverly Stewart, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Juanita Stoll, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Scott Summers, 1 p.m., Cowboy Church, Colbert Co.

Michael Sutherland, Pinkard Funeral Home

Alden Thigpen, 2 p.m., Petersville Church of Christ

Mike Willingham, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia

Dr. Faye Wilson, 11 a.m., Red Bank MB Baptist Church

