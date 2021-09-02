Darrell Ables, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Betty Cathey, 1 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, TN
J.L. Farris, noon, Sunn Home Baptist Church Cemetery
Claude Felton, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Amanda Gray, 6 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Mary Hall, 1 p.m., Memphis Memory Gardens, TN
Janice Hearn, 2 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home
Ruth Nix, 11 a.m., Hope Alive Worship Center
Hugh Owings Jr., 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Tara Phillips, noon, Williams Funeral Home
Jeff Putman, 3 p.m., Liberty Grove Baptist Church
Virginia Schulte, 2 p.m., Shady Grove Cemetery
Missy Uncapher, 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Slaughter Fellowship Hall
James Ward, 2 p.m., Chapel Hill Independent Methodist Church, Glen, MS
Dedie White, 7 p.m., Neal Funeral Home
