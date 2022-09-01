Cheryl Brown, 2 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Ofia Dodd, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Melvin Michael, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Effie Wright, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

