Jim Crawford Jr., 11:30-1:30 visitation, Spry Williams Chapel, Florence

Regina Johnson, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Arthur Mitchell, 3 p.m., Bishop Chapel Cemetery, Leoma

Elaine Phillips, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Jeanette Powell, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Joanne Risner, 10:30 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Thomas Rosson, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Bobby Thigpen, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Charlie Wallace, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags