Robbie Barrier, 3 p.m., Walnut Grove Church of Christ, Savannah, TN

Faye Churchwell, 5-8 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Richard Comer, 1 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Shannon Green, 11 a.m., Central Heights Community Cemetery

Patricia Johnson, 4 p.m., New Oak Freewill Baptist Church, Nauvoo

Jessie Kidd, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Willie Lack, 1 p.m., The Pentecostals of Florence

Mary Lindsey, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Dennis Martin, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Patricia McGee, 2 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens

Mavin Warren, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Melanie Young, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

