Donquis Brewer, 1 p.m., Burrell Slater Gym, Florence

Paul Creasy, 12 p.m., Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals

Mary Sue Landers, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Florence

Annette Malone, 11-12, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Wanda McGuyer, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Mike Reeves, 10 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sheffield

George Scott, 11 a.m., Galilee Cemetery, Florence

Robert Seay, 12 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Nell Warren, 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Church of Christ

