Johnny Butler, 11 a.m., Whispering Hill Free Church of God

Faye Churchwell, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

George Farris, 12 p.m., Memory Gardens of Hardin County, Savannah, TN

Shirley Hargrave, 12 p.m., Spry Funeral Home, Athens

Minnie Hufford, 1 p.m., Bumpas Cemetery, Lawrenceburg

Michael Hughes, 1-3, Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Christy Koger, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Millard McClung, 1 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Kenneth Pearsall, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Pat Wilson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

