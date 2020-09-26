Lynda Acres, 1-3 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Ruby Brooks, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Jerry Cash, 1:30 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Bonnie Cummings, 10:30 a.m., Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS

Anthony George, 11 a.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery

Effie Gonzales, 3 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Sam Harrison, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Frank Henson, 1 p.m., Lone Cedar Church of Christ

Nannie Hudson, 1 p.m., Union Hill Baptist Church

James Jones, 1 p.m., Shield Cemetery, Waynesboro, TN

Myrtle Matthews, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Lonnie Morgan, 2-3 p.m., Highland Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceburg, TN

Alex Newton, 3 p.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, Leoma

Otis Petty, 12 p.m., Nazareth Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Neva Risner, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro, TN

Alice Statom, 2 p.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery

Floyd Wilson Jr., 12 p.m., Thatch Mann Cemetery, Athens

