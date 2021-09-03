Miquel Adame, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home
Gary Aldridge, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home
Michael Bullion, noon, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Shirley Clayton, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home
Gary Jones, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery
Jessica Jordan, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Horace Morrow, 10 a.m., Halltown Cemetery
Kathy Patterson, 2 p.m., Almon Funeral Home, GA
Emily Rice, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Stacy Roberts, noon, Deaton Funeral Home
Mark Scott, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Opal Stewart, 1 p.m., Stony Point Church of Christ
Sonya Thomas, noon, Trinity MB Church, Florence
Bertha Thompson, 2 p.m., Walston Cemetery
