Miquel Adame, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home

Gary Aldridge, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Michael Bullion, noon, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Shirley Clayton, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home

Gary Jones, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery

Jessica Jordan, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Horace Morrow, 10 a.m., Halltown Cemetery

Kathy Patterson, 2 p.m., Almon Funeral Home, GA

Emily Rice, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Stacy Roberts, noon, Deaton Funeral Home

Mark Scott, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Opal Stewart, 1 p.m., Stony Point Church of Christ

Sonya Thomas, noon, Trinity MB Church, Florence

Bertha Thompson, 2 p.m., Walston Cemetery

