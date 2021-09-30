Sheree Berryman, 2 p.m., Knights of Pythias Cemetery
Elizabeth Caperton, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Jason Clayton, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Joe Cobb, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Lawrence Hester, 4 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Christene Hyde, 11 a.m., Ireland Cemetery
Jerry Lashley, 12 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Buck Minor, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Brandon, Jordan, and Marleigh Jo Norris, 7 p.m., Leighton Baptist Church
Virginia Ortiz, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Jennie Patterson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
James Roach, 12 p.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence
Nicholas Tackett, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Center Star
