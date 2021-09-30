Sheree Berryman, 2 p.m., Knights of Pythias Cemetery

Elizabeth Caperton, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Jason Clayton, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Joe Cobb, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Lawrence Hester, 4 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Christene Hyde, 11 a.m., Ireland Cemetery

Jerry Lashley, 12 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Buck Minor, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Brandon, Jordan, and Marleigh Jo Norris, 7 p.m., Leighton Baptist Church

Virginia Ortiz, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Jennie Patterson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

James Roach, 12 p.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence

Nicholas Tackett, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Center Star

