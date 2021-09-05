David Behel, 3 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Heath Bump, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Mack Dodd, 1 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Lois Ford, 1 p.m., New Prospect Cemetery
Calvin Hyde, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home
Cathy Kennedy, 3:30 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
Herbert McCarley, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Don McGahan, 4 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro, TN
Danny Michael, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Thomas Moreland, 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home
Wayman Potter, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Jeremy Strange, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Josephine White, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
