David Behel, 3 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Heath Bump, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Mack Dodd, 1 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Lois Ford, 1 p.m., New Prospect Cemetery

Calvin Hyde, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Cathy Kennedy, 3:30 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Herbert McCarley, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Don McGahan, 4 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro, TN

Danny Michael, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Thomas Moreland, 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home

Wayman Potter, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Jeremy Strange, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Josephine White, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags