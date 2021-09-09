Mary Frances Adair, 1 p.m., Moulton Church of Christ

Mark Adkins, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Billy Benson, 11 a.m., Franklin Memory Gardens

Paul Collier, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Janice English, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Lillian McAnally, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Barbara Newton, 4 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Sharon Postell, 11 a.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery

Carolyn Stanfield, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Martha Whitehead, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags