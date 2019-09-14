James Ector, 1 p.m., Union Chapel M.B. Church, Huntsville

Reba Haddock, 1 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church

Lila Jeffreys, 11:30 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

RC Lane, 11 a.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Eric Jones, 10 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Florian

Pleas Lee, 11:30 a.m., Walston Cemetery

Lillie Vogel, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Eric Wetzel, noon, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Seth Williams, 3 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

