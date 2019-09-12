Linda Daniel, 11 a.m., Cornerstone Church, Collinwood
Edna Dishman, 11 a.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont
Billy Franks, 1 p.m., Clifton Cemetery
Bobby Hand, 1:30 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Dennis King, 6-8 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
Rubie Lindley, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Robert Mobley, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home
Dot Prestage, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Doug Ray, 1 p.m., Corum Cemetery
Junior Robbins, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Scotty Terry, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Myrtle Warren, 3 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, Clifton
Barbara White, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
Commented