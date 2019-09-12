Linda Daniel, 11 a.m., Cornerstone Church, Collinwood

Edna Dishman, 11 a.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont

Billy Franks, 1 p.m., Clifton Cemetery

Bobby Hand, 1:30 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Dennis King, 6-8 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Rubie Lindley, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Robert Mobley, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home

Dot Prestage, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Doug Ray, 1 p.m., Corum Cemetery

Junior Robbins, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Scotty Terry, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Myrtle Warren, 3 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, Clifton

Barbara White, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Tags

Loading...
Loading...