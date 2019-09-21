Vera Boatwright, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Sharon Boyles, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Lois Burns, 3 p.m., Belgreen Cemetery
Sara Clark, noon, Franklin Memory Gardens
Glenda Gaisser, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel
Ceola Greenhill, 1 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Tuscumbia
Roderick Jackson, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals
Terry Malone, noon, Knights of Pythias Cemetery
Gary Sandy, 11 a.m., Richardson Chapel Cemetery
Roger Sockwell, 2 p.m., Spring Valley Church of Christ
Nellie Southward, 2 p.m., St. James MB Church, Florence
Eleo Watkins, 1 p.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield
Lona Jane Woldenberg, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Woodven Wright Sr., 11 a.m., First Christian Church
