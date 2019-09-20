Luster Deloney Sr., 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Courtland

Roy Halbrooks, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Troy Kelton, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

Carolyn Mapes, 11:30 a.m., North Wood United Methodist Church, Florence

Elizabeth Nix, 11 a.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Betty Putman, 1 p.m., Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Lexington

David Scott, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Oakalene Vincent, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Dorthea Wilson, 3 p.m., Florence City Cemetery

Tags

Loading...
Loading...