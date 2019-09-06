Tommy Bonds, noon, Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Jeanette Brink, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg
Frances Garner, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Betty Jo Jackson, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Randy Johnson, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Morrine McDaniel, noon, Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Florence
Tommie Nelson, 1 p.m., Canaan M.B. Church, Hillsboro
Billy Patterson, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Hackleburg
Minnie Rowell, 11 a.m., Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence
Elizabeth Spears, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
