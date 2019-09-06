Tommy Bonds, noon, Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Jeanette Brink, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg

Frances Garner, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Betty Jo Jackson, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Randy Johnson, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Morrine McDaniel, noon, Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Florence

Tommie Nelson, 1 p.m., Canaan M.B. Church, Hillsboro

Billy Patterson, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Hackleburg

Minnie Rowell, 11 a.m., Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence

Elizabeth Spears, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

