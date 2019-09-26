David Brite, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Sue Corkren, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Kristin Ezell, 11 a.m., Parkway Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Kathleen Lopp, 2 p.m., Calvary Hill Church of God, Lawrenceburg

Rex Mathis, 1 p.m., North Highland Cemetery, Waynesboro

Lois Murner, 3:30 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Bradley Pullen, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Ed Smith, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Joan Sokoll, 11 a.., St. Paul Catholic Church, Athens

Janice Speakman, noon, Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Don White, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

