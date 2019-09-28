Bobbie Bishop, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Wayne Brand, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

George Cohoon, 11-1, Cowboy Church of Colbert County

Vicki Elliott, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Jessie Fuqua, noon, Little Zion MB Church, Rogersville

Larry Gunn Sr., 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

Jean Holt, 1 p.m., Parkview Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Angela Jones, 10 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Estelle Moore, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Jim Myrick, 10 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Cindy Pingree, 3:30 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Tuscumbia

Billy Rollins, 2 p.m., Hamilton First Baptist Church

Lessie Sizemore, 10 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Tags

Loading...
Loading...