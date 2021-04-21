COURTLAND — Sequiorya Horton, 43, died April 16, 2021. There will be a private funeral for family Thursday. The service will be live streamed on the Jackson Memory Funeral Home Facebook page at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Memorial Gardens in Trinity. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory.

