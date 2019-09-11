FLORENCE — Seth C. Williams, age 40, of Florence, passed away from a subdural hematoma on September 8, 2019 in Kingsport, TN, at Holston Valley Medical Center while working in the area. Seth was born April 17, 1979 in Decatur, AL to the late Travis and Arlene Flippo Williams of Courtland, AL. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1997. Following high school, Seth joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served for five years.
After his service, Seth spent eight years in Kuwait while he was employed by General Dynamics as a Defense Contractor in a radio technician role for the military. He was very passionate about his job and often times would go above and beyond by working outside the scope of his duties to ensure the safety of service members.
During his time there, he met Caitlin Kempf of Waukegan, IL who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. In August 2009, they were married in Illinois and returned to Kuwait together. In 2013, they moved to Florence, AL and Seth began working for Motorola as a Radio Communications Technician.
His favorite ways to enjoy life included traveling abroad, watching sports, and spending time with friends while having engaging conversations and swapping stories. Seth never met a stranger, and when he greeted a friend, they were met with a hug.
Seth is survived by his wife Caitlin; his mother Arlene and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Travis.
Visitation will be held this Saturday, September 14th beginning at 1 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home (1535 Hermitage Drive, Florence) with a memorial service at 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held at a later date. A reception will immediately follow the service at Trinity Episcopal Church (410 N. Pine Street, Florence).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Seth’s name to America’s VetDogs at www.vetdogs.org.
