SPRUCE PINE — Sewell Fugate, 76, died December 24, 2020. Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. service time Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Burial to follow in Old Line Cemetery, Hodges. He was the husband of the late Peggy Fugate.

