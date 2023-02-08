FLORENCE — Seymour Bennett Carpenter, Jr., 86, of Florence died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Glenwood Center.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you