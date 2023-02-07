FLORENCE — Seymour Bennett Carpenter Jr., 86, died February 6, 2023. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation.

