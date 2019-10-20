PHIL CAMPBELL
6/25/1950 - 10/16/2019
Sergeant George Jeffery Fuller, age 69, left to go to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home in Phil Campbell, AL.
“Jeff”, as known by his friends, grew up in Russellville, AL and was a graduate of the 1969 class at Russellville High School.
Jeff was most known for his exceptional athletic talent. He played football on the 67’, 68’ and 69’, 3 year state championship football team. He was an outstanding running back (fullback) and kicker for his team. His number “33” became known in the area and among numerous colleges and universities that watch and sought to recruit him. Jeff was a standout player from the time he first step on the field in Jr. High ball and receive many awards. During his career he was awarded most valuable offensive back, leading rusher and top scorer in the TVC. He later was inducted into the Franklin County Football Hall of Fame. Jeff believed in teamwork, always giving credit to his team for his successful efforts.
His love of football never left, however, continuing being a leader, he joined the National Guard and was in Co. C 115th Signal Battalion, Sheffield, AL.
His continued his belief in teamwork, he received many Army Achievement Medals, for working to instill and maintain a strong sense of values among his peers and subordinates. To mention a few, he received, technical expertise and knowledge award, for providing communications, under adverse environmental conditions, demonstrating outstanding leadership. Also, as a “Signal Soldier” Sergeant Fuller represented the very best traditions of the 115th Signal Battalion “FIRST IN DUTY” by working many long and tiring days under extremely severe environmental conditions, demonstrating selfless leadership, attention to detail and the ability to adapt himself to any circumstance. He also received the Meritorion’s Service award. During his time of duty, he worked in Panama, South Korea and was part of the 115th Battalion in Iraq.
Jeff’s love of football, army, and the many friends, he met along the way, stayed close to his heart his entire life. However, a remarkable personality, he was most proud to share his Christian faith, to anyone that would listen. His love of Jesus Christ was first in his life.
The visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville. The service will follow at 2 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019. The burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Keith Prince and Brother Dennis Steward.
He was a loving father, son and brother. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leslie Hill Fuller; his parents, George Hollis Fuller and Thelma Boyd Fuller.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a son that he loved and longed for, Cody Michael Fuller; sister, Julie Fuller Gargis (husband David) and nephews, David Isaac Gargis, Evan Fuller Gargis, Patrick Jeffrey Gargis and many dear cousins.
The pallbearers will be David Isaac Gargis, Evan Fuller Gargis, Patrick Jeffrey Gargis, Milton Gordon Boyd, Roger Dale Boyd and Jacob Hamilton.
Service will be with Military Honors presented by the American Legion. Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Special thanks for the love and help from Fred and Sharin Dummar.
Special thanks for the love and help from Fred and Sharin Dummar.
