KILLEN — Sgt. Nick Risner, 40, died October 2, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence. The service will start at 2 p.m., and a private burial will follow. He served his community faithfully with the Sheffield Police Department. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may sign the guestbook at wfunerals.com.

