RUSSELLVILLE — Shanna Dawn Pounders, 43, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after battling complications from a sudden illness. Arrangements have been made for Sunday, January 19th at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and her funeral will occur immediately following.
She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Pounders; and her grandparents, Grady and Dorothy Archer.
Shanna is survived by her husband, Kenneth Snow; her mother, Sharon Pounders; her daughter, Summer Hall (Wesley); and her sister, Chasity Fretwell (Will). She will also leave behind her stepchildren, Christina Logue (Jesse), Billy Snow and Ricky Snow; stepgranddaughters, Lisa Green, Heather Logue, Kimberly Lafine, and six of their children; aunts and uncles, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Pallbearers include Joey Archer, Jason Swindle, Will Fretwell, Keith Lane, Hayden White and Kane Fretwell.
She will be buried in Community Cemetery on Baker Lane in Tuscumbia.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
