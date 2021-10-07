MUSCLE SHOALS — Shannon Douglas James, 52, died October 1, 2021. Visitation is Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel. Shannon was the son of Nell Duggar Jones.

