KILLEN — Shannon E. Tidwell, 65, passed away after a long battle with cancer. His strength and courage were an inspiration to all. Visitation will be today, March 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Killen United Methodist Church. The funeral will be Wednesday, March 9 at 12 p.m. at Killen United Methodist Church with Bro. Bryan McIntyre officiating followed by a private family burial. It was important to Shannon not to assist in the spread of COVID, and we will honor that desire by asking that you mask for the visitation and funeral.
Shannon was a lifelong resident of Killen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Almon “Mutt” Tidwell and Elois Tidwell; siblings, Ann Crittenden, Jerry Tidwell, Russell Tidwell (Debbie), Keith Tidwell, and Sammy Tidwell.
Shannon leaves behind his wife of almost 40 years, Angie Tidwell, as well as his daughter, Allison Cody, and son, Joseph Tidwell. He took great pride in being Pop-Pop to Mia and Piper Cody. His dad jokes and sense of humor will be missed as much as his hugs, love, and wisdom. A better husband, father, and grandfather could not be found.
Shannon retired from TVA as an electrical foreman after many years of service. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 558. He spent most of his career at Browns Ferry but worked at other nuclear and power plants across the nation. Traveling was a passion he shared with his wife and family. His favorite places included sand, sun, and fresh seafood. His favorite pastime was fishing. His best days were spent in Shoal Creek in his fishing boat searching for crappie holes. He had a special knack for gardening and enjoyed giving his vegetables away even more than growing them.
Shannon was a member of Killen United Methodist Church. He had a strong relationship with God. Although he would never admit it, we know he blessed many people with his love of giving. He believed that the best way to do God’s work was to provide for those that could not provide for themselves (especially widows and orphans). He would tell you to give your part to God, and God will never let you down. We say goodbye to Shannon, Dad, and Pop-Pop but only for a time. We can rest knowing where he is now.
A special thanks to Dr. Hollis and all the 4th floor nurses, techs, and staff at Helen Keller Hospital for their compassion.
Pallbearers will be Buck Tidwell, Greg Crittenden, Donald Owens, Lynn Hamner, George Wilson, and Jacob Cody.
Please do not send flowers. He would rather someone else benefit from your honoring him. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Shannon, we ask that you instead visit a local church and make a donation there in his honor or Killen United Methodist Church Food Giveaway. St. Jude was also close to his heart.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented