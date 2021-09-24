FLORENCE — Shannon Dale Green 46, of Florence, passed away, Monday, September 20, 2021. The family will receive friends graveside at Central Heights Community Cemetery, Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The Graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Greg Pollock officiating.
Shannon was a member of the Burleson Masonic Lodge. He was a wonderful son, dad, and poppa who’s smile would light up the room. Shannon was an avid Auburn Fan, War Eagle!!! He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmie and Yvonne Barnes and Bobby and Lois Green; and brothers, Bradley Green, Carlos Dabbs, and Shane Green.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Green; children, Austin Green (Amber), Peyton Green, Hanna-Grace Green; grandchildren, Daniel Green and Claire Green; grandmother, Jackie Fox; parents, Bobby Wayne and Vonda Green; brother, Chris Green (Tonya); sisters, Donna McKinney, Stacy Christensen (Todd); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Devin Green, Matt Green, Micah Christensen, Tyler McKinney, Gabe Rhoden, and Doug Cole.
