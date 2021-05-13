HAMILTON — Shannon Howard Inmon, 51, of Hamilton, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at NMMC, Tupelo, Mississippi.

Shannon was employed with CenturyLink Phone Company as a Co-Tech, and was a member and song director at Chigger Hill Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Chigger Hill Baptist Church, with Darren Steward officiating. Burial will be in Edgar’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Chigger Hill Baptist Church today, May 13, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Survivors include his wife, Dena Inmon; children, Blake Inmon (Lauren), Destiny Inmon (Drew Tice) and Dalton Blalock; his brothers, Rodney and Shannon’s twin, Shane (Tammy); mother-in-law, Sue Ann Jones; brother-in-law, Jonathan Jones (Victoria); sister-in-law, Dana Rogers (Chad); #1 nieces, Hannah Lynn and Ella Jaye Jones; other loving nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie and Sue Inmon; brother, Brian Inmon, and father-in-law, David Jones.

Pallbearers will be Jr. Glasgow, Eric Glasgow, Jason Cooper, Brian Galloway, Chad Rogers, Willie Patrick, Jonathan Jones and Roger Lynch.

Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, assisted the family

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.