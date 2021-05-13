HAMILTON — Shannon Howard Inmon, 51, of Hamilton, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at NMMC, Tupelo, Mississippi.
Shannon was employed with CenturyLink Phone Company as a Co-Tech, and was a member and song director at Chigger Hill Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Chigger Hill Baptist Church, with Darren Steward officiating. Burial will be in Edgar’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Chigger Hill Baptist Church today, May 13, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Dena Inmon; children, Blake Inmon (Lauren), Destiny Inmon (Drew Tice) and Dalton Blalock; his brothers, Rodney and Shannon’s twin, Shane (Tammy); mother-in-law, Sue Ann Jones; brother-in-law, Jonathan Jones (Victoria); sister-in-law, Dana Rogers (Chad); #1 nieces, Hannah Lynn and Ella Jaye Jones; other loving nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie and Sue Inmon; brother, Brian Inmon, and father-in-law, David Jones.
Pallbearers will be Jr. Glasgow, Eric Glasgow, Jason Cooper, Brian Galloway, Chad Rogers, Willie Patrick, Jonathan Jones and Roger Lynch.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, assisted the family
