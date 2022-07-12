RUSSELLVILLE — Shannon Heath Jones, 45, passed away July 9, 2022 following an extended illness and subsequent complications related to COVID pneumonia. Shannon was a 27-year employee of Pilgrim’s Pride and a passionate member of Banshees MC of North Alabama. He loved all things classic including music, restored vehicles and the uncomplicated joy of an open highway from the back of his bike.
Shannon is survived by mother, Regina Jones and brother, Nathan Jones (Christy). He was dad to daughter, Cheyenne Stafford (Jamie) and son, Isaac Jones and papa to grandson, Eli Stafford. His extended family, grandmother, Shirley Richey; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins loved him well. Shannon was greeted at his heavenly homegoing by his father, Randie Jones and grandparents, Vester and Sue Jones and JC Richey.
The family will receive visitors at Akins Funeral Home today, July 12th, 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, July 13th with Nathan Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be Cody McDougle, Kris “Skid” Whitehurst, Chris Vess, Conner Jones, Cameron Jones and Jamie Stafford. Burial will follow in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family extends their thanks to the caregivers of Kindred at Home, the doctors and nurses of Decatur Morgan Hospital, and the staff of Akins Funeral Home for their kind and compassionate care.
