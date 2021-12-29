HAMILTON — Shannon Huff, 52, died December 25, 2021. Visitation is Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

