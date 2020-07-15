Florence — Shannon Hugh Bishop, 43, Florence, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Father Michael Adams officiating.
Shannon worked at American Wholesale Books and was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. Family was everything to Shannon, and he loved and was loved very much by those who were close to him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Frances Heaps, and Guy and Dolly Bishop.
Shannon is survived by his wife, Leti Bishop; children, Natalie and Sean Bishop; parents, William and Deborah Bishop; brother, Wesley Bishop (Brooke); sister, Emily Bishop Kutzley (Brian); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Shannon’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
