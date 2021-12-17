MOULTON

Shannon Lynn Borden, 47, died December 13, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery.

