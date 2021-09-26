RED BAY — Shannon Orrick Williams, 50, died September 24, 2021. Services will be today at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Hamilton.

