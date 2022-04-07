RUSSELLVILLE

Shannon Reid Turner, 45, died April 3, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.